Aterian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 106,901 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average daily volume of 9,909 call options.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Equities analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

