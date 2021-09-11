Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. 499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.