Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 11,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.