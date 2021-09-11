Berenberg Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.32 ($47.43).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

