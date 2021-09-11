Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

ETR:DB1 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €145.76 and its 200-day moving average is €142.19. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

