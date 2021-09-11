JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.65 ($37.24).

Shares of SZG opened at €31.92 ($37.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

