Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

