Barclays Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.