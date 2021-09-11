JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €780.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €644.25 ($757.94).

