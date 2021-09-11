Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Indiva (CVE:NDVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NDVA opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.
Indiva Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.