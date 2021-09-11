Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Indiva (CVE:NDVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NDVA opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Indiva has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

