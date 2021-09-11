Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €81.87 ($96.32) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

