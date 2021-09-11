Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.02 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

