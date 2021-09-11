FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered by William Blair

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $474.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

