Brokers Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 91.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

