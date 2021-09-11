NexGen Energy Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

