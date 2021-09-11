National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

