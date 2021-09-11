TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.62 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.54.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

