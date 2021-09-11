Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.14.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

