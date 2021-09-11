CIBC Reiterates Sell Rating for Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.2700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

