Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Sell

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medallia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,970 shares of company stock worth $11,128,077. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

