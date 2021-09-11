Echo Global Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,355% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

