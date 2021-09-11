Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 18,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,073 call options.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.