Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

