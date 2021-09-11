EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of EYEG stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

