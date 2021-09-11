NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.