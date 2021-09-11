Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

