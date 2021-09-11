Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Raised by Analyst

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

