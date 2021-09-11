Lindy Durrant Sells 2,380,952 Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10).
SCLP stock opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.85. Scancell Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £177.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.
Scancell Company Profile
