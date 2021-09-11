Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £193.66 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £495.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 842.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

