Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ADAP stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

