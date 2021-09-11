Head to Head Contrast: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

LivaNova has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.0% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.35 -$345.01 million $1.27 65.25 CONMED $862.46 million 4.16 $9.52 million $2.18 56.41

CONMED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 3 0 2.75 CONMED 0 0 3 0 3.00

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than LivaNova.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -37.15% 8.44% 3.98% CONMED 5.53% 12.89% 5.27%

Summary

CONMED beats LivaNova on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

