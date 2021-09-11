Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

