Boenning Scattergood Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

