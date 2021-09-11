Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Boosted by Analyst

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

ELY opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 413,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 69,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

