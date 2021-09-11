Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32.
MTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.