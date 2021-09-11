Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

MTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

