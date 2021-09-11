Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Fenby Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. Midwich Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £545.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

