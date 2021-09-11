Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £2,974.40 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

SBO stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.98. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

