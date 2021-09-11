Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £2,974.40 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).
  • On Monday, July 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,831 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,972.55 ($3,883.66).

SBO stock opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.98. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

