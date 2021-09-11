Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$49.80 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

