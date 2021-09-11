Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $3.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $2.36. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $89.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.