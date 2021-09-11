Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $541.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

