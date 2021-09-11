Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Stock analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari stock opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.56. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

