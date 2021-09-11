Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Research analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.