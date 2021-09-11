European Wax Center Inc’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Quiet Period Set To End on September 14th

European Wax Center’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. European Wax Center had issued 10,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

European Wax Center stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

