American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity’s (NASDAQ:AMAOU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. American Acquisition Opportunity had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

