Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calavo Growers traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

