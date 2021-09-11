Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.71. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,493 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.
In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
