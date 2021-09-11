Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.71. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,493 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.