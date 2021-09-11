National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Up 7.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.48. 4,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

