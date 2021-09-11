National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Up 7.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.48. 4,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.
The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
