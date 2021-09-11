Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $39.14. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 94,089 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

