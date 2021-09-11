Investors Purchase Large Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 1,758 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

