Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Call Options (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 544 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.